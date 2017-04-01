Rubbish strewn road 'disgusting'

The Ballybrittas/Portlaoise Road was full of rubbish—was disgusting to look at, complained Cllr Tom Mulhall, Fine Gael, at a Municipal District meeting last Wednesday.

District Chairman and Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, had urged Laois County Council to clean the signs on the road.

Executive Engineer John Ormond said this had been done in October/November. He added: “The signs will be re-inspected and cleaned as necessary.