Preparing for Leaving Cert or going to College?

Today as students are gearing up for that final exam – the Leaving Certificate – many are still left wondering what it is all for. They can move from a place where they are dedicated and have a sense of purpose, to a feeling of despair and wonder, as they think about their future.

People First Credit Union are hosting a FREE practical information evening for Leaving Certificate Students and their Parents in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel on Thursday 6th April at 7.30pm. This evening is open to students across our common bond in Portlaoise, Stradbally, Abbeyliex, Ballinakill, Heywood and Athy.

What is most important at this point of change for any student, is to see this the next step on your career journey. To talk about these changes, we have enlisted some top experts to speak at our student evening. We are delighted to have Dr Eddie Murphy, one of Irelands leading Clinical Psychologists and Wellbeing advocates, as our Guest Speaker. Dr. Eddie will be on hand to discuss:

m Education and emotional health

m How to manage stress for both parents and students in the run up to exams

m How to prepare and plan for life after secondary school financially & emotionally

Mary Quirke, owner of ‘Career Confidence’ is a qualified career guidance counsellor for over 20 years. Some of the topics Mary will discuss:

m CAO

m Change of mind form

m What if college is not for you and what your options are

Carol from People First Union has seen first-hand stressed parents and students worrying about how to plan for the future. Carol will discuss:

m Student Loans Grant Payments and Paypal

m Students and their Credit Union in the 21st Century

Cian Power Is the Vice President for Welfare in the Union of Students in Ireland. Cian will share his knowledge of securing accommodation how to cope with college life and the SUSI Grant.

Places are limited and booking is essential. To register please email carol.dempsey@peoplefirstcu.ie with your school name and number of places required.