Portlaoise woman up for challenges to fundraise for Motor Neurone Disease

Portlaoise woman Sharon Byrne has appealed to the public to help her raise funds for Motor Neurone Diseases in memory of her uncle who passed away in 2015.

Sharon, aged 25, is a member of Portlaoise Athletics Club and a teacher in Kilkenny.

“I started planning the challenges after his first anniversary and they will finish just after his second. The IMNDA are a great organisation helping people all over Ireland and their families and is one close to my heart.

“Last year I did a skydive and raised €800 for them. This year I've taken the challenges to another level. I started in February and gave up all social media for the month, a tough challenge but one of the best things I've done. It was so freeing not constantly feeling the need to check my phone.

“The next challenge is in April when I take on a trek to Everest Base Camp. This trip has been paid for in full by me which was a challenge in itself as I've had a lot of car trouble over the past few months. In May I'll be going vegetarian and of all the challenges this one, I think, might be the toughest! Particularly because I will still be in training as the challenge in June is the Waterford Viking Marathon.

“I'll have a quick celebration after the marathon before giving up all sweets, treats, fast foods and alcohol in July. In August I will be running from Abbeyleix to Athy and the last challenge is the Dublin City Marathon in October,” said Sharon.

Sharon has two online pages; one on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/7challengesfor2017/ and the other is her online fundraising page https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/sharons7challenges.