New outpatient unit having an 'immediate impact' at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise

New outpatient facilities have officially opened at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise which includes nine multi-discipline consulting rooms.

The HSE's Dublin Midlands Hospital Group says the 'improved' facilities are located at the former Department of Child Psychiatry at the hospital, following the relocation of this department to the St Fintan’s Campus last year. The development comprises of nine consulting rooms, a waiting area, reception and associated service facilities.

Hospital manager Michael Knowles welcoming the opening of the improved facilities.

“This is a positive development for the hospital and will provide our patients and staff with brighter and more spacious accommodation. We expect to treat over 40,000 outpatients in 2017, which underpins the importance of these new facilities," he said in a statement.

It is claimed that the new outpatient location will accommodate a range of services including paediatric outpatient services, ophthalmology outpatient services and new-born hearing screening services. The consulting rooms have also been designed to be utilised by other outpatient specialties, if required.

“The improved facilities became fully operational at the beginning of March and we are really pleased to see it have an immediate impact. We are committed to developing sustainable services at Portlaoise Hospital that deliver best patient outcomes,” said Mr Knowles.

An additional €350,000 has also been approved for the hospital under the minor capital works for 2017 and this will be support general hospital maintenance.

The new facility follows the recent announcement that a baby bereavement room is to be set up for parents who have lost a child.

The Medical Assesment Unit which was due to open last year has not yet been fully commissioned. Its future used depends on what the Minister for Health Simon Harris decides is the future of the hospital and whether it will retain its A&E.

A plan drawn up by the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group and submitted to the Minister remains unpublished.