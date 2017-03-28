Laois TD and Minister to launch online passport service

Laois TD and Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan is to launch a new service this week that will allow Irish citizens to renew their passports online.

The Online Passport Application Service will allow adult Irish citizens in Ireland and across the world to apply to renew their passports via the Department’s website using their PC, tablet or mobile phone.

This new service is for adult (over 18) renewal applications only. First time applicants and children will not be able to apply online and the current system will still be in place for them.

Minister Flanagan's Department says the service will be convenient, secure and it will offer faster and more predictable turnaround times.

People can apply via the Department’s website at www.dfa.ie

The initiative is part of the passport reform programme which is modernising Ireland’s passport systems and controls and will bring further benefits to Irish citizens at home and abroad in the years ahead.

Minister Flanagan will officially launch the new service this Wednesday, March 29.