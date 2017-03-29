Portlaoise Rotary Club hosts Young Driver Awareness Programme

The Rotary Club of Portlaoise hosted a Just One Life Young Driver Awareness Programme this Wednesday morning in the Odeon Cinema.

The inaugural event for 250 students, sponsored by Laois County Council, was organised by the Rotary Club of Portlaoise with the aim of highlighting the stark realities, and often tragic consequences, of inappropriate and dangerous driving behaviour.

The objective of the programme is to save young lives on the roads, and target students around the age of 15 to 17 years old.

Presentations were given from An Garda Siochana, paramedics, the fire service, hospital consultants and Mental Health Ireland.

The Just One Life programme provides much needed food for thought for drivers of the future and seeks to influence the choices they make as young drivers, in the age group accepted as being most at risk of having serious traffic collisions.

Speakers in the Odeon Cinema on Wednesday morning included Garda Noel McGuire, Portlaoise Traffic Corps; Christy Kelly, Lead Paramedic, Portlaoise Ambulance Service; Brendan Whelan, Training Officer, National Ambulance Service; James Brown, Laois Fire Brigade Service; Peter Naughten, Consultant Surgeon; and Finola Colgan, Mental Health Ireland.