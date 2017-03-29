Child taken to hospital following road accident in Portlaoise
A young boy has been taken by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital following a road traffic accident this afternoon at the Bridge Street Centre in town.
The accident occurred just before 3pm when the child was hit by a car in the car park of the centre.
The Well Road in Portlaoise was closed briefly following the incident.
The Bridge Centre car park remains closed. Gardaí are directing traffic at the junction and on JFL Avenue
