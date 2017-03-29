Building work temporarily restricts access to county hall in Portlaoise
Public access restricted on temporary basis.
Public access to Laois County Council's HQ is restricted due to construction work on the building.
The council confirmed that that construction works are ongoing in the reception area of Building 1 of County Hall at present to facilitate the provision of accommodation for the Laois Local Enterprise Office.
Access is currently temporarily restricted and the matter continues to be reviewed on an ongoing basis said the council.
Should you wish to make an appointment please contact (057) 8664000.
