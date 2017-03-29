Portlaoise Hospital introduces temporary visiting restrictions after outbreak of winter vomiting bug

The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRHP) Hospital is asking for the public’s co-operation in avoiding non-essential patient visits to the facility in the coming days as the hospital deals with an outbreak of Norovirus (winter vomiting bug).

Visitors are asked not to visit if they have had diarrhoea and/or vomiting within the previous 72 hours.

All visitors are requested to observe hand hygiene regulations on entering and leaving the wards. Information on these regulations are posted throughout the hospital.

The restrictions will be reviewed on a daily basis.