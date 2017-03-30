Child 'seriously injured' following traffic accident in Portlaoise town centre carpark

A young boy who was knocked down by a car in Portlaoise yesterday is understood to be in a serious condition.

The accident took place just before 3pm on Wednesday March 29, in the carpark of the Bridge Street Centre, off the Well Road.

It is understood that the boy ran out from the Polonez supermarket between parked cars, into the carpark, where he was struck by a car driving past.

He was described as "conscious" by one of several Gardaí who attended the scene, while the driver remained at the scene, visibly shaken. Witnesses say that the child lay under the car until an ambulance arrived and removed him.

The young boy was taken by ambulance to Temple Street children's hospital. Gardaí have confirmed this morning that he is "in a serious condition".

The scene of the accident was preserved by several Gardaí until well into yesterday evening, as they awaited a technical examination.