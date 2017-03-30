A blooming boost for Erkina House

Erkina House in Rathdowney has been awarded funding of €500 in the Energia Get Ireland Growing project.

The Get Ireland Growing Fund run by GIY (Grow It Yourself) in partnership with Energia have announced the winners of the grants from a fund of €70,000 for 2017.

The teams behind 85 community projects are all being granted with funds for their unique plans.

In Laois a funding award goes to the Erkina House.

“Our plan is to extend the garden and grow more,” explained the Erkina House team. “We would hope to get our small green house repaired and put tomato plants in it. There are a number of flowerbeds in the garden and we would love to get some bulbs to plant as well as some summer flowers.”

The team said that the 17 residents of Erkina House vary in their mental illness, and some will help with the gardening and some with the maintenance of the flowerbeds.

“But all will enjoy looking at the new plants and all will enjoy eating the fruits of their labour,” they said.

In addition to the funding provided, GIY will also provide additional supports and opportunities for knowledge exchange between the projects, helping the best ideas to be shared through ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’.

This is the fourth year of the fund, which has already supported more than 400 community food growing projects to date, positively impacting over 100,000 people. €270,000 has been awarded over the last four years and this was distributed to projects all across the country.