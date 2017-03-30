Timahoe wind turbine refused by An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision by Laois County Council to refuse permission for a wind turbine in Timahoe.

Andy Dunne, director of the Environmental Agricultural Engineering Consultancy Ltd, 7 Kellyville Park, JFL Avenue, Portlaoise, was refused permission by the council to erect one 500kW wind turbine, with an overall tip height of 93.5m, at Knocklead in Timahoe.

The council said that the plans were in contravention of the Laois County Development Plan 2011-17.

The council ruled that the applicant had not submitted sufficient detail to demonstrate the location was suitable for a wind turbine.

The local authority also stated that it was not satisfied that the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of residential properties and detract from the visual amenities of the area.

The council’s decision came after many local residents and elected officials, including Sean Fleming TD and Cllr Padraig Fleming, strongly objected to the plans, citing concerns that the application was a piecemeal attempt to build a wind turbine development.

Further issues were raised in relation to the effect on the Laois landscape, property prices and environmental concerns.

Mr Dunne then lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala against Laois County Council’s decision, but the board has ruled to refuse permission for the development.