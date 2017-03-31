Golf classic helps fund €100,000 refurbishment of Mountrath church

Church of Ireland Parishioners around Mountrath are inviting golfers and others help them raise funds towards the €100,000 refurbishment of one of the Laois' landmark places of worship.

The Clonenagh Parish is holding it’s annual golf classic Mountrath Golf Club early in the summer. This event is in aid of the on going work being carried out at St. Peters Church and your support would be much appreciated.

The parish is embarking upon Phase Two of the restoration work which will include the replacement of the remaining windows; the installation of new protective glazing on the stained glass east window; the repair of internal plasterwork; and the complete redecoration of the interior of the church.

Phase One, the replacement of the windows on the south side of the church, cost €40,000, and it is anticipated that Phase Two will cost €68,000.

Mr Brian Grubb, the diocesan architect from Limerick and Killaloe Diocese, is overseeing of the work.

Entry of a team to the golf classic is €100, sponsorship of a hole €100. Anyone interested in entering a team should contact Mabel Peavoy on 057 8732331. The classic take place on Friday May 19.