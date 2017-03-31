Public urged to name and shame dirty dog owners in Mountrath

Mountrath Tidy Towns wants local people to effective name and shame dog owners who do not clean up after their pets.

Dog fouling is a growing litter problem on the streets of Mountrath according to Mountrath Tidy Towns. Its members say "local awareness to identify the dog owners is required".

The committee has called on people to blow the whistle on careless or 'couldn't care less' owners who do not after their pets.

"Mountrath Tidy Towns committee would appreciate if you would please contact the Council's freephone litter hotline at 1800 323230 with specific details if witnessed i.e. name and address of dog owner, location, time and date," said the committee in a local notice to the community.

Dogs are also causing a double danger to children. An appeal has been made to all dog owners please keep their dogs on a leash at all times in the children's playground. Owners are also asked to please clean up after their dogs in the park.