Portlaoise train services cancelled this morning in massive strike disruption
Iarnród Éireann has advised customers that due to secondary picketing associated with the Bus Éireann dispute at a number of locations, extensive disruption can be expected to rail services today.
All Portlaoise commuter services were cancelled with the exception of the 8am Portarlington to Heuston service.
The vast majority of DART, Dublin Commuter, Cork Commuter and Intercity services are cancelled.
