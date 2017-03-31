Portlaoise Portartlington commuter trains halted as Laois is hit by transport chaos as Bus Éireann strike escalates

The escalation of the Bus Éireann stricke has led to extensive disruption for public transport in Laois and all over the country.

Due to Bus Eireann secondary picketing of a number of locations, there are cancellations across DART, Commuter and Intercity train services. Dublin Bus services are also extensively restricted due to similar pickets by Bus Éireann employees.

The following are the list:

DART - All DART services cancelled

Maynooth - All Maynooth/M3 services cancelled.

Drogheda - All services now cancelled after earlier morning peak services.

Portlaoise/Kildare Commuter - All services cancelled except 08.00 Portarlington to Heuston.

Athlone/Dublin commuter - cancelled

Sligo/Longford - 05.45 Sligo to Connolly is operating, all other services cancelled in both directions.

Cork commuter - all services cancelled

Cork/Dublin - all services cancelled in both directions

Tralee to Mallow/Cork/Dublin - all services cancelled in both directions

Limerick/Dublin - 05.40 Limerick/Dublin is operating. All other services cancelled in both directions.

Limerick/Galway - all services cancelled in both directions

Westport/Dublin - all services cancelled in both directions

Waterford/Dublin Heuston - 06.00 Waterford to Heuston operating, all other services cancelled in both directions.

Galway/Heuston - 05.30 and 06.30 Galway to Heuston operating, all other services cancelled in both directions.

Rosslare/Gorey/Dublin Connolly - limited service operating. 05.35 Rosslare Europort to Dublin and 05.55 Gorey to Dublin is running. 09.40 Dublin to Rosslare cancelled.

Belfast/Dublin Connolly - limited service operating. 06.30 Newry to Connolly, 06.45 and 08.00 Belfast to Connolly are running. 09.35 and 11.20 Connolly to Belfast are running. 07.35 Connolly to Belfast was cancelled.

Waterford/Limerick Junction - all services cancelled in both directions.

Limerick/Nenagh via Ballybrophy - all services cancelled in both directions.

If you are booked on a train today that has been affected you may travel on an alternative service for free, where available, using the same ticket.

If you do not wish to travel today, please email reservations@irishrail.ie for a full refund.