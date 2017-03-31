Vandalism and tresspassers forces security measures at Laois school

The management of a big national school on the Laois Carlow border has been forced to increase security at the school because of vandals and dogs.

In a notice to Graiguecullen Parishioners, management of St Fiacc's National School has set out the new arrangements and reasons for the tighter security.

"Due to constant trespassing on the school grounds, resulting in vandalism and dog fouling, the Board of Management of St. Fiacc’s have decided to lock all school gates after school hours from Mon April 3.

"This decision has been informed by our school insurers who have advised that no-one should be on the school grounds as no right of way through the school exists," said the notice.

The management have appealed for public cooperation and help in tracking down the trespassers and vandals.

"This decision will help make St Fiacc’s a safer space for everybody. In addition if you observe anti-social behaviour on the school premises please contact keyholder Dolmen Security (Call number on school gate)," said the management.

St Fiacc's is located in Co Laois but takes students from the Carlow and Laois sides of Graiguecullen. It is also one of the biggest schools in Laois.