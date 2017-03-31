Man accused of IRA membership had Bulmers pint glass labelled ‘prisoners' fund’ in shed

A Bulmers pint-glass labelled "prisoners' fund" was found in the converted shed of a man accused of IRA membership, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

David Murray (56), of Cappogue Cottages, Finglas, Dublin is pleading not guilty to membership of an unlawful organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh Na hÉíreann, on March 25, 2015.

Many IRA prisoners are currently incarcerated at Portlaoise Prison.

Today (Friday, March 31), Detective Garda Paul Mulcahy told prosecuting counsel Gareth Baker BL that at the back of Mr Murray's house was a shed converted into a bar, where he found a Bulmers pint glass containing a small amount of coins and labelled "prisoners' fund".

He also found a poster for the Irish Republican Prisoners' Welfare Association (IRPWA), the court heard.

Thomas Kerry, former detective sergeant at the Garda Technical Bureau, told the court that he examined a list of items found in Mr Murray's bedroom.

The court heard that three substances on the list, sulphur, potassium nitrate and charcoal, are the ingredients of black powder, a low-order explosive material, used since the 1970s by subversive groups as a propellant for bombs.

Mr Kerry said that other items on the list, including alarm-clocks, circuit-boards and flash-bulbs, were components used in improvised explosive devices.

Sergeant Kieran Regan told the court that in another bedroom in Mr Murray's house he found two black bags of military clothing and t-shirts.

The court also heard statements from members of the National Surveillance Unit (NSU), who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The detective garda stated that on September 3, 2014 he saw Mr Murray and another man, Stephen Hendrick, exit Power City in Finglas together.

Hendrick, with an address at Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun, Dublin 11, was sentenced last year by the non-jury court to eleven years in prison for possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

The trial of Mr Murray resumes on Tuesday in front of Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge John O'Hagan and Judge Ann Ryan.