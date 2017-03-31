Man dies in road traffic collision in Carlow
Gardaí are investigating a fatal traffic collision at Nurney, Co. Carlow at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon.
A man in his 20s was fatally injured when the motorised go-cart he was driving collided with a van.
He was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny where he was pronounced dead.
A post mortem examination will take place on Monday at University Hospital Waterford. The driver of the van was not injured.
