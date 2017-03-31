Man dies in road traffic collision in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a fatal traffic collision at Nurney, Co. Carlow at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon.

A man in his 20s was fatally injured when the motorised go-cart he was driving collided with a van.

He was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination will take place on Monday at University Hospital Waterford. The driver of the van was not injured.