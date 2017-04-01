Portlaoise prisons could soon be getting new custody vans worth some €4million

The Irish Prison Service has invited bids for a contract worth nearly €4million to supply a new fleet of custody vans to bring prisoners to and from Irish jails such as the two Portlaoise prisons.

In the past week prison management has invited tenders supply a number of new fully fitted out vehicles.

"The primary objective of the goods contract is to supply vehicles for transporting prisoners. Vehicles are to be supplied with 2-, 6-, 10-, 12-cell fitouts as per Irish Prison Service specification," stats the tender invite.

The estimated total value excluding VAT is adds the invite €3,960,000.

The contracting authority will facilitate tenderers by permitting an inspection of a sample of the existing fleet of prison custodial vehicles.

Tenders from interested suppliers will be open in May.

It is not clear from the tender how many vans in total are being purchased or where they will be based.