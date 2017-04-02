BREAKING: Motorway tailbacks reported following crash on M7 on Laois Tipperary border

Traffic congestion is reported this evening, Sunday, on the M7 on the Laois Tipperary border following a collision on the motorway.

AAroadwatch is reporting a crash on the M7 Limerick / Dublin road northbound between Junction 22 Roscrea and Junction 21 Borris in Ossory.

Motorists have reported traffic backed up after the Barack Obama Plaza service station Moneygall in the direction of Dublin.