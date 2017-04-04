Search continues for new site for Portlaoise courthouse

The site for a new purpose built county courthouse is down to one or two locations in Portlaoise.

The new building will be 5,000sq metres in size, and on a greenfield site, said the CEO of Laois County Council who is helping the OPW with infrastructural information.

“We have had a further meeting with the courts office, they are fully focused on this. They advised us that it would be a 5,000sq metre building. It’s down to two sites in town,” John Mulholland said, declining to reveal were the sites were.

He said that the courts service has no budget to build it, only to buy the land.

“I think they are fully committed to this,” he said.

A Court Service spokesperson said last month that one site is being considered. Portlaoise courthouse is on a shortlist for a new building, as its Main Street location causes public disturbances and intimidation, with a lack of parking, forcing prison vans to park on the paths.