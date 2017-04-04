No cash for collapsing bridge near Camross

“Is there a possibility that the bridge is going to collapse altogether?”

So asked Cllr Brendan Phelan at the recent Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meeting .

He added: “People tell me that part of it has fallen into the river.”

Adopted was Cllr Phelan’s proposal urging the County Council to repair the bridge at Ballinrally, Camross.

Senior Executive Engineer Paul McLoughlin: “The bridge structure under the road appears to be intact.”

He explained: “Laois County Council have carried out an initial inspection of this bridge which indicates that two new parapet walls are required. An estimate has been prepared for the likely cost of these repairs. There is currently no funding allocated.”