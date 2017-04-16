Three out of three for Cllr Moran at Laois council meeting

Three motions. Three victories. That was Cllr John Moran’s happy fate at the recent Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

First, he called for the opening of water cuts between Dunbrin, Athy, and Ballyfoyle Cross, Maganey.

Reply: Works commenced. Will be completed over the coming weeks.

Second, he urged pothole repairs to local roads in the Whitebog area of Barrowhouse.

Reply: Patching work has been done.

And third, Cllr Moran asked the Council to re-erect the damaged road sign approaching Killyganard Cross, Ballylinan.

Reply: Has been done.