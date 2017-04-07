Car and window damaged in bad blood dispute in Portarlington

Bad blood between two families over an alleged unpaid loan resulted in a woman having her window smashed and a car being defaced with paint.

Arising from the dispute, Jason Moran (25), 5 Togher Road, Monasterevin, was sentenced in Portlaoise District Court to six months in prison, for six counts of criminal damage and one count of burglary.

He subsequently appealed this sentence at Portlaoise Circuit Court.

At the recent appeal, State solicitor, Mr Donal Dunne gave evidence that there was a dispute over unpaid money for car repairs, with six counts of criminal damage and one count of burglary over a long period of time in Portarlington.

Mr Dunne said there was €1,750 damage caused, to a car and to windows.

In April 2016, the injured party was sitting in her living room when the window was smashed.

In May the same year, at a shed at the house, a silver Passat was sprayed with paint.

Mr Dunne said there had been a falling out over work carried out on cars by a male in the family, and Moran put pressure on the mother.

“There was bad blood between the two families over time,” said Mr Dunne, adding that Moran was the main culprit in the offences.

Defence, barrister, Ms Louise Troy said there had been a debt dispute and her client very wrongly took matters into his own hands.

She said that €1,000 was loaned to the injured party’s son, which was never returned, and Moran felt very hurt and very misled.

Remarked Judge Keenan Johnson: “There are ways and means of dealing with this.”

Ms Troy said her client had €750 compensation in court and a letter of apology to the mother.

The accused read out the letter in court: “I am very sorry, I never meant to do damage. At the time we were very angry about how (a named individual) had conned us out of €1,000 and wrecked our cars. The damage was never intended towards you… There was never any hard feelings towards you at any stage.”

Judge Johnson asked: “How did you think throwing stones through the window wasn’t personal?”

Replied the accused: “It was very stupid.”

“That’s the understatement of the year,” said the judge. “To persist in this over two months is outrageous, I can’t for the life of me understand what you were thinking.”

Judge Johnson said that the six-month sentence imposed in the district court was fair and reasonable, as what the accused had done was outrageous.

Directing the accused to pay €750 immediately to the injured party, Judge Johnson adjourned the matter to November 29, telling him to have a further €1,000. The judge said if the money was paid, he would deal with the case in a certain way.