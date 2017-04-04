Portlaoise students are asking for your daily votes in the Junk Kouture final

The final and most important public vote for the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition has opened, and the three Portlaoise entries who have made it through are relying on the community to support them.

Their art teacher is Jayne Louise Kelly.

"Please vote for all three Scoil Chriost Rí Junk Kouture grand finalists once a day every day until midnight on April 14," she asks.

Tea Soldiers is two rival outfits made from Lyons and Barry's tea packaging, teabags, milk bottle tops and coffee pods, by Rachel Daly, modelled by twins Aoife and Elaine Daly.

GAAtsby is a 1920s flapper style dress made from GAA equipment like goal netting, leather footballs and boot studs, made by Tyrah Duff, Amy Fingleton and modelled by Sophie Delahunt.

Vior Viking is made from wood that was carved, cut, shaved, sanded or turned to sawdust, by Ellen Delaney and Alyssa McCann.

The votes will account for up to 10 percent of the judges final decisions.

The exciting Grand Final takes place in the 3Arena in Dublin on April 14, when a total of 80 designs will be modelled, with judges including Louis Walsh and Una Healy with lots of valuable prizes up for grabs.

Vote by clicking here.