'Massive' rise in price of family homes in Laois reports new survey

House prices in Laois have risen by almost 5% in the first quarter of 2017, up a massive 35% year on year.

The latest figures in a new property report by MyHome.ie, in association with Davy, show prices for newly listed properties rose by 5.5% nationally in quarter one of the year.

In Laois, the price of a four bedroom semi-detached was up 4.8%.

House price inflation has surged ahead in the first three months of 2017 making double digit growth for the year more likely, according to the report.

Not surprisingly the price of three and four bed semis rose in the vast majority of counties and Laois was no exception. The price of a three bed semi in the county remained unchanged at €130,000 but this still represented a huge 30% increase on where prices where a year ago at €100,000.

Meanwhile the price of a four bed rose by 4.79% to €175,000. This amounted to an even bigger annual increase of 35%, leaving prices at their highest level since the end of 2011.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, said Ireland’s strong recovery, the ‘Help to Buy’ scheme, looser credit conditions and the lack of housing supply are likely to combine to make it a frothy year for Irish house price inflation.