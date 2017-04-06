Gardaí bring three people before Portlaoise Court following robbery

The three people arrested connection with an armed robbery in Tullamore are to appear in Portlaoise District Court today.

Gardaí charged two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, in connection with the robbery of a shop in Cappincur in which a knife and hammer were used.

They are due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning, Thursday, April 6, at 10.30am.

A garda car was rammed following the incident.

At approximately 9.25pm on Tuesday evening, April 4, two males entered a shop in Cappincur armed with a knife and a hammer. They threatened staff and left with a sum of money in a car with a third person.

The car then drove towards Dublin on the motorway as Garda from the Laois Offaly Division gave chase. Three people, two males and one female were later arrested near Clonard, County Meath after ramming a Garda vehicle.

Gardaí recovered the property taken and the weapons used.