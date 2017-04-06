Laois Census shows young population and more women than men as population surges to 84,697

The number of people of Laois stood at 84,697, an increase of 5.1% over five years to 2016 while the people of the county are younger than average and there are more men than women.

Census 2016 results show that Ireland’s population stood at 4,761,865 in April 2016, an increase of 173,613 (3.8%)

since April 2011.

Highlights of reports for Laois release today are:

- More males than females in County Laois 42,811 males and 41,886 females.

- The average age of Laois’s population is 35.6 years, compared to 34.3 years in April 2011 - nation average is 37.4.

- 4,110 people were divorced/separated in Laois, a rate of 4.9%, compared to the national rate of 4.7%.

- More than 8,600 in Laois or 10.2% of people were born outside Ireland.

- 32,485 people in Laois stated that they could speak Irish, compared to 31,311 in April 2011. 688 spoke Irish daily outside the education system, while 1,848 spoke Irish weekly outside the education system.

- 780 Irish Travellers resided in County Laois in April 2016, an increase of 16.8% since 2011.

- 18,960 dwellings in Laois had broadband access in April 2016, an increase of 18.5% since April 2011. 3,209

dwellings had non-broadband internet access, a decline of 5.7%, while the number of dwellings with no internet

access fell by 24.0% to 5,977.

A summary of some of the headline results from Census 2016 for Laois, together with comparisons for

Leinster and the State.

