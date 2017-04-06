Portlaoise St Patrick's Day rewards efforts by by local groups at the towns parade

Portlaoise active and diverse community is reflected in the annual St Patrick's Day wards which were presented this week in the Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise.

The weather was atrocious on March 17 but that did not deter many local groups from making a big effort.

The winners are as follows:

3rd Place Overall: The Heath GAA

2nd Place Overall Pink Ladies Diesel Run

1st Place Overall Portlaoise Men’s Shed.

Entertainment

Oganiru Noi Igbo

Nigerian Diaspora in Europe Laois Chapter

Dance

E-Volution Dance School

Music and Culture

Comhaltas

Laois Lithuanian Community

Irish Dancing Buggy School of dancing

Ricky Lawless School of Irish Dance

Scoil Rince Ui Dhuinn

School

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise

Holy Family Senior School

Community:

Laochra Laois

Irish Girl Guides Portlaoise

1st Laois Portlaoise Scouts

Sport:

Portlaoise Athletic Football Club

Park Ratheniska GAA

Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club

Portlaoise GAA

Laois Archery

Ballyfin Athletics Club

Special Commendation

Portlaoise Tidy Towns

Laois Civil Defence