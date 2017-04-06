Portlaoise St Patrick's Day rewards efforts by by local groups at the towns parade
Portlaoise Men's Shed comes out on top in annual awards
First Place Overall Award went to Portlaoise Men's Shed. Photo Kevin Byrne
Portlaoise active and diverse community is reflected in the annual St Patrick's Day wards which were presented this week in the Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise.
The weather was atrocious on March 17 but that did not deter many local groups from making a big effort.
The winners are as follows:
3rd Place Overall: The Heath GAA
2nd Place Overall Pink Ladies Diesel Run
1st Place Overall Portlaoise Men’s Shed.
Entertainment
Oganiru Noi Igbo
Nigerian Diaspora in Europe Laois Chapter
Dance
E-Volution Dance School
Music and Culture
Comhaltas
Laois Lithuanian Community
Irish Dancing Buggy School of dancing
Ricky Lawless School of Irish Dance
Scoil Rince Ui Dhuinn
School
Gaelscoil Phortlaoise
Holy Family Senior School
Community:
Laochra Laois
Irish Girl Guides Portlaoise
1st Laois Portlaoise Scouts
Sport:
Portlaoise Athletic Football Club
Park Ratheniska GAA
Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club
Portlaoise GAA
Laois Archery
Ballyfin Athletics Club
Special Commendation
Portlaoise Tidy Towns
Laois Civil Defence
