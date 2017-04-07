Ballyfin to locate new life saving device outside The Deadman's Inn Pub

A new lifesaving device is set to be located outside The Deadman's Inn pub in Ballyfin.

A result of Operation Transformation effort and a generous family, in the Laois community has access to a defibrillator.

In a notice to local people Ballyfin Community Alert says a local family donated the device while money raised from the Operation Transformation has allowed the purchase of a secure box, battery and pads for it.

"Thanks to the family for the donation, it is much appreciated," say the organisation committee.

We will be registering with the HSE for use and we will update you once we have the details.

The box will be located outside The Deadmans Inn pub because of its central location to what is mainly a townland.

If you want further information you can contact the Ballyfin Community Alert which also urges the community to make sure to know their postcode if case of an emergency as it is the quickest way an ambulance can reach location.

The community is also advised to download CPR apps to their phones.

Ballyfin is located between Portlaoise and Mountrath and is home to the famous Ballyfin House Hotel.