Portlaoise College students blast off on space mission to Brussels

Confirmation has just come through that the Eagle has landed for the students of Portlaoise College as they touched down in Belgium for an exciting trip to the European Space Centre.

Sixty four first and second year students accompanied by eight teachers from Portlaoise College began a trip to the in Brussels in the early hours of this Friday, April 7.

Before boarding the coach to Dublin Airport the students were treated like celebrities by dozens of paparazzi parents and guardians as cameras flashed repeatedly for several minutes.

Although a trip of a lifetime for the science students it was business as usual as teachers walked up and down the aisle of the coach giving each student pens and notebooks before departure.

During the four full day trip students will stay in the NASA Base and will engage in daily classes while also experiencing zero gravity in simulators which are used to train astronauts for space missions.

Students will also visit the Euro-Planetarium observatory in Gank Belgium.

Included in the field trip are some other activities including bowling, a forest adventure course and a trip to the Six Flags Walibi Theme Park in Holland.

All meals are provided for the students throughout the entire trip.

The students are due to arrive back on Monday night/Tuesday morning at 12.30am and can be collected from the Maldron Hotel car park in Portlaoise.

Should any parent need to contact the teachers while they are abroad they can do so by phoning 086 3262439.