Ossory Agricutultural Show in Laois 2017 - summer date is set for the big event

The organisers of the biggest agricultural show in Laois have named the date for this year's Ossory Show.

The Ossory Agricultural Show is a family oriented event with something for everyone. There are more than 280 categories of prizes spread across cattle, sheep, horses, pony's, poultry, crafts, eggs, baking, vegetables and flowers.

Every year the show delivers new and exciting categories for judging. In 2016, they introduced a Truck Show which will continue in 2017.

Another of the main attractions is the popular Hunt Chase, with teams competing from all parts of the country.

There show also features trade exhibitors of all descriptions from crafts to horse tack.

The event takes place at the showgrounds in Coolfin, Kilbreedy, Rathdowney, with easy access from the new M7 and M8 motorways.

This year's show takes place on Sunday July 23. Full details of the shows events will follow in the coming weeks.