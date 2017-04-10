Laois Heritage Hotel, Killenard scoops four awards at Yes Chef Irish Hotel Awards 2017

The Heritage Killenard, renowned for providing five-star luxury and impeccable levels of service in county Laois, has scooped four prestigious accolades at the recent Irish Hotel Awards 2017.

David Hanniffy was initially named the Leinster regional wedding planner of the year and subsequently fought off stiff competition to be awarded the coveted title of the Wedding Planner of the Year 2017, sponsored by Classic Drinks.

The Heritage Killenard was also recognised for its outstanding achievements in the spa and restaurant categories, winning The Leinster Regional Spa Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by spabreaks.com and The Leinster Regional Hotel Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by Rational.

The awards were announced at the inaugural Irish Hotel Awards, held at a gala dinner in The Sheraton Athlone Hotel on March 21.

Speaking at the event, David Hanniffy, wedding planner at The Heritage Killenard said: “The entire staff at The Heritage Killenard are delighted to be recognised by our peers for our dedication to achieving excellence in customer experience.”

The Irish Hotel Awards are committed to celebrating those in the Irish Hospitality Industry who provide the best of guest experiences. The Heritage Killenard aspires to continue its passion for excellence in the hospitality industry.

The award wins are a fitting tribute to the excellent facilities on offer at the hotel. The Heritage Killenard makes a stunning location in which to hold a stylish wedding. A private wood-panelled lounge, gracious foyer, opulent suites and a glittering chandeliered ballroom create a magical setting, and the hotel is certified for civil ceremonies and civil partnerships.