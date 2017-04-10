Dachshund dogs worth €6,000 stolen from Rathdowney

Gardaí are appealing for information after the theft of three valuable dachshund dogs from Rathdowney, worth €6,000.

Last Tuesday, April 4, at around 10.30pm, a homeowner at Mooreville, Rathdowney, disturbed a number of men in the backyard of his property. As it was dark he was unable to determine exactly how many men were there, or provide a clear description of the thieves.

Three dachshunds were stolen during the incident, with a value of €6,000. The thieves most likely had a vehicle waiting to make their getaway, but no description is available.

Anyone who may have seen anything, or may be able to assist the gardaí with their investigations, should contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.