Rose of Tralee issues final call for 2017 Laois contest

A final call has been issued for young ladies to put their names in the hat for the Laois Rose of Tralee of 2017

Sponsored by Laois Shopping Centre and supported by the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel and Leinster Express and this is your final opportunity to enter this year's Laois Rose Of Tralee.

Applicants for the 2017 edition have been meeting for the past number of weeks, and attended lots of events from bowling, to having cocktails and afternoon tea in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel.

The selection night takes place on Sunday evening April 30 at The Portlaoise Heritage Hotel in Laois. A night full of entertainment, glamour and above all great fun is promised as we find out who will represent Laois at the Dome in Tralee 2017.

The MC on the night will be KCLR’s sports presenter Brendan Hennessy, who has a long affiliation with the Laois Rose. Brendan is very experienced in interviewing the Roses on stage. He is looking forward to meeting them all on the night. The aspiring Roses will get an opportunity to do a party piece of their choice if they so wish.

Our Musical Director on the night will be Dale Hennessy. There will be prizes for ‘Best dressed Lady’, Best Dressed Man and ‘Best Banner’, as well as a raffle, and lost of nice prizes to be won. The roses have the pleasure of being paired with a ‘Rose Bud’ on the night, who are young local girls aged between 4-10.

Lyn Moloney , Laois Rose co ordinator commented that the Laois Rose selection will be one of fun and entertainment will be a life changing experience for one lucky rose.

Closing date in Monday, April 17. To enter, please get in touch with Steve Cronly 086 2505791 or Lyn Moloney 083 4631611 or www.roseoftralee.ie/apply. It could be you!

In the build up to the big night the Leinster Express will carry previews online and in the paper of all the this year's hopefuls.