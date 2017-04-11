Gardaí seize caravan in Portlaoise as suspected stolen property

A caravan was seized from a house in Portlaoise last week on suspicion of being stolen property.

The search of the house on the New Road last Friday, April 7, involved a number of different garda units, including members of the drugs unit and a stolen cars unit from Dublin.

The caravan was believed to have been stolen and was seized by the gardaí. The investigation is now ongoing.

And a steel bike rack was stolen from Ballinakill National School, some time between Wednesday, April 5, and Friday, April 7. The thief or thieves did not enter the building.

Anyone who may have any information, should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.