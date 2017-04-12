Laois man given jail for stealing hoover

A Laois man has been given a jail sentence for stealing a hoover.

Brendan Tuohy (27), 34 Lake Drive, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, was charged with theft from Aldi, Portlaoise, on February 3 this year.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that the accused entered the store and stole a Dyson hoover worth €259.99. The property was later recovered.

The accused had 47 previous convictions, and is serving an eight month sentence on other matters.

Defence for Tuohy said the accused had “a checkered upbringing” and had a problem with drugs, beginning with cannabis at 13 and then moving on to much harder substances.

Defence said the accused had now undergone a detox.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed four months in prison.