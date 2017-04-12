Castletown drink-driver could have killed someone

A Castletown man who smashed his car into a pole while drink driving has been sentenced to three months in prison, with Judge Catherine Staines telling him he could have killed someone.

Before the district court was Eamon Dowling (64), Westfield, Castletown, who was detected at Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick, on March 28 last year.

He had 244mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, and was driving without insurance. Inspector Jer Glavin told the court the accused had collided with a pole.

The accused had three previous convictions for drink driving.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the offence had happened over a year ago and her client had not sat behind the wheel of a car since.

She said on the day, he had taken his vintage car out for a spin and met friends in Mountmellick, where he stayed on for drinks before foolishly taking the decision to drive home.

She said he has now completed an alcohol awareness programme.

Ms Fitzpatrick also handed in a letter penned by the accused's local community, and said her client was making no secret of the offence locally.

“He does not regularly do this,” she said.

Judge Staines noted that this was the accused’s fourth conviction for drink driving and he had crashed into a pole.

She said he could easily have hit a child, a mother or a father.

The judge said the accused was hugely over the limit, so she had to impose a prison sentence.

For drink driving, the accused was sentenced to three months in jail and disqualified from driving for three years.

The no insurance matter was taken into consideration, and the accused was disqualified from driving for two years.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.