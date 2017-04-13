Abbeyleix man charged with drugs for sale over €13,000 refused legal aid

An Abbeyleix man charged with having over €13,000 of drugs for sale was last week refused legal aid following State objections.

Patrick McDonnell, with an address in Abbeyleix, was charged before Portlaoise District Court with having drugs for sale over €13,000; four counts of dangerous driving; and three counts of endangerment.

Sgt Brian Farrell objected to legal aid, giving evidence that the accused drives an 11-reg Mercedes Benz worth €16,500.

Sgt Farrell said that the accused had allegedly made three lodgements of €1,000 into another person’s account, and he had gambled €277,000 at four bookmakers in Mountrath and Abbeyleix.

Sgt Farrell said that the accused was on social welfare, but he had allegedly won €211,000 at bookmakers.

The sergeant alleged that the accused had made comments to the gardaí, claiming he would need a wheelbarrow to carry all his money around, and that he made more money in a day than the gardaí did in a month.

Sgt Farrell also alleged that the accused had said “€10,000 is ice cream money”.

After hearing the State's evidence, Judge Catherine Staines refused legal aid in the case.

The matter was put back to May 25 for a book of evidence.