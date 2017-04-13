Portlaoise boxer donates to garda fund for public order offences

A member of the Irish amateur boxing team has been given the probation act for public order offences having made a donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Bernard O’Reilly, Main Road, Clonkeen, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated, threatening or abusive behaviour, and failure to comply with the direction of the gardaí, at Kilminchy Court, Portlaoise, on September 18 last year.

The case was previously adjourned for him to pay €300, but when he came back to court in February, solicitor, Mr Philip Meagher said that the accused only had €160, as he is a member of the amateur Irish boxing team and travels four days a week for training, requiring money for his bus fare.

Last week, Mr Meagher handed in the balance of €140 and Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.