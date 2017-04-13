48-year-old couldn't explain why she shoplifted twice

A probation report has been directed on a 48-year-old woman who could give no reason why she had twice shoplifted from a Portlaoise shop.

Before last week’s court was Charity Omonforma (48), 39 Limetree Avenue, Portlaoise.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that on March 15 this year, the accused entered Dunnes Stores on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise and stole an item valued at €6.

CCTV footage was obtained and subsequently it was found that on December 31 last year, the accused had stolen an item valued at €5.

The accused had three previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said his client was at a loss to explain why she had committed the offences. Defence handed in €12 compensation.

The matter was adjourned to June 1 for a probation report.