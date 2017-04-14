Man who stole Beyonce perfume was under 'romantic pressure'

A Latvian national who stole Beyonce Heat perfume as he was under “romantic pressure” to get his girlfriend a Christmas gift has been given the benefit of the probation act.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Helvijs Lejins (24), with an address at 61 Laurel Drive, Esker Hills, Portlaoise.

He was convicted back in February of theft, and the matter was adjourned for the accused to make a donation to the court poor box.

At the February court, evidence was given that on December 14 last, the accused stole a bottle of Beyonce Heat perfume set valued at €19.99 from Mihealth, The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise.

Inspector Maria Conway said that the accused cooperated fully with gardaí and there was no loss to the store.

The accused had previously received an adult caution for a similar offence.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client, a Latvian national living in Ireland for ten years, had cooperated when arrested.

She said it had been Christmas time and the accused hadn’t had much money, so he took the item as a gift for his girlfriend.

“He never intends to put himself in this situation again,” said Ms Fitzpatrick, adding that the accused was hoping to secure a job with a new restaurant in Portlaoise.

Judge John King noted that the accused had poor financial circumstances at the time and had been under “certain romantic pressure”.

The judge said if the accused paid €200 to the court poor he would receive the benefit of the probation act.

When the case returned to the district court last week, the accused paid the money and Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.1.