Man who called gardaí 'scum' and 'pricks' makes donation

A Nigerian national who called the gardaí “scum” and “pricks” has been given the benefit of the probation act, after he made a donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Emmanuel Okpara, 58 Lakeside Gardens, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, at Main Street, Portlaoise, on March 28, 2016.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that the gardaí were attempting to arrest someone when the accused began verbally abusing the gardaí.

Insp Glavin said the accused called the gardaí “f**king scum” and “f**king pricks” and had to be arrested.

The accused had one previous conviction.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client, a Nigerian national, had been out with a friend on the night and went to a chip shop after a local nightclub.

A brawl began and the accused’s friend was apprehended, but Mr Fitzgerald said the friend had not been involved in the brawl.

Mr Fitzgerald said his client had written a letter of apology. He also had €300 in court, said defence.

Judge Catherine Staines directed that the €300 be given to the Garda Benevolent Fund, and applied the probation act, section 1.1.