Portarlington man given probation for whiskey theft

A Portarlington man convicted of shoplifting a bottle of whiskey has been given the probation act.

At last week’s district court was Brian Wilson (36), 42 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington.

He entered Aldi in Portarlington on November 26, 2015, and placed a bottle of whiskey, valued €18.49, in his trousers and left the store without paying.

When the case first came before her in January, Judge Catherine Staines ordered the accused to complete the Athy Alternative Project to educate him on the dangers of drink and put the matter back to April 6.

When the case returned to court last week, defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been assessed for the project, but he did not complete it as his father was ill and the accused didn’t have time to attend.

Defence concluded by saying that the accused hadn’t taken a drink since.

Telling the accused she hoped for his own sake he had stopped drinking, Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.