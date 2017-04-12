Significant number of detonators found in Laois as Army Bomb Disposal Unit called to Ballybrittas

Significant number of detonators found in Ballybrittas and Army Bomb Disposal Unit called in

The Army Bomb Disposal Unit were called out to Ballybrittas on Monday, following the discovery of a significant number of detonators at a house in the area.

The detonators were found by new home owners who were cleaning out a shed on their property.

No other details regarding the nature of the detonators is available at the moment.

The Bomb Disposal Unit made the devices safe.