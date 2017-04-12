Psychologists to be recruited to Portlaoise prisons

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) intends to appoint a number of senior psychologists to work at jails in Portlaoise.

The posts will be attached to in the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise Prison and the National Violent and Disruptive Prisoner Unit and the Dochas Centre.

The IPS Psychology Service forms part of the Care and Rehabilitation Directorate, which also includes e.g. Healthcare, Psychiatry, Addiction Services, Education, Work and Training, Employment, Chaplaincy and Resettlement Services.

Psychologists work as part of multi-disciplinary teams within the 14 penal establishments across the country. Those recruited will work with prisoners "experiencing a wide range of emotional, mental health and other offence related difficulties".

For further details and how to apply, please logon to www.publicjobs.ie

The deadline for applications is 3pm on Thursday, April 20.