Disney dream comes true for little girl with Cystic Fibrosis from Portlaoise

When you wish up-on a star. Makes no difference who you are. Anything your heart desires will come to you.

A wish to visit the princesses in Disneyland Paris was granted to a five year old Portlaoise girl who was born with Cystic Fibrosis by Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Kiera Lynam from Esker Hills was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at birth. Because of an early diagnosis the treatments and medications that she needed were quickly put in place. Cystic Fibrosis is a disease that affects the secretary glands including the mucus and sweat glands. It mainly affects the lungs, pancreas, liver, intestines and sinuses.

Kiera’s mother Louise Lynam takes up the story.

“The struggles for a child with Cystic Fibrosis are enormous. Part of Kiera’s on-going treatment includes physiotherapy twice a day which takes up to two hours. Other therapies include nebulisers, blowing instruments, jumping exercises and inhalers and she is currently is on an anti-biotic for a chest infection. We attend Tallaght hospital’s Cystic Fibrosis unit regularly with Kiera. The doctors and nurses at the hospital are fantastic with her.

“Last year Kiera caught an infection in her lungs called Pseudomonas. This is a dreaded, deadly and horrible infection which had to be treated straight away with a very strong Nebuliser called Tobramysin. It took a whole month to get rid of this disease from her lungs. During this time I still had to go to work at Portlaoise Hospital and all of this was very worrying and upsetting for me and my family. The whole family rallied around Kiera and were really brilliant as they always are. I have a great support system between my mother Connie, my aunty Bertha and Kiera’s dad Adrian. My other daughter Jessica who is 11 is also fantastic with her little sister.

“Kiera had a bronchoscopy three weeks later which allowed the doctors to examine her airways and thankfully the results showed that the infection had cleared up. Having said that though, every day for us is a total worry wondering what is next or what could be around the corner. Cystic Fibrosis is a terrible disease for any child to get and it is very worrying for parents too.

“As we were going through all of this my friend and neighbour told me about her little girl who is also sick but doing brilliant now. She said that she applied to Make-a-Wish Ireland for her daughter to help to make her happier. She told me that her daughters wish was granted and she encouraged me to apply. So one evening I decided to check out the website and I send an email for the application form.

“Two days later I received the application form and I filled out the details.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got a phone call the following week telling me that Kiera was eligible and was granted her wish and that all we had to do was to choose what it was going to be.

“Kiera really couldn’t believe that it was real, that she could wish for what she wanted most. It didn’t take her long to choose her wish because she really loves Princesses. She chose to go to Disneyland in Paris because she would love to meet Belle, Jasmine, Elsa and Anna and all of the princesses that she loves so much. She can't wait to see the castle and to actually walk into it.

“We are so excited for Kiera it was amazing to see her face and her eyes lighting up. It will be brilliant to be able to relax with my mother and my daughters for four days and to enjoy not having to worry about hospital or doctor appointments. We chose to go now as Kiera is well at the minute. She is a little bit chesty but she has loads of energy thank god, we will enjoy every minute of this dream come true. Thank you so much to the Make a Wish Foundation and to everyone who donates to this worthy cause that realises the dreams of children who are so ill. We are all so excited and we can’t wait.”

Kiera’s grandmother is Connie Lynam.

“Kiera was absolutely over the moon when she found out that she was going to meet the Disney princesses in real life, she loves them. She is delighted that her older sister Jessica who is going with her. Jessica is very excited too just like any 11 year old would be and can’t wait to get there.

“I must admit that I am delighted myself that Louise chose me as the second adult to go with her and my granddaughters. It will be brilliant to be able to share the experience with them and to make lovely memories together. I am really thrilled for Louise she is such a fantastic mother to her children,” said Connie.

Kiera, Jessica, Louise and Connie will fly to Paris towards the end of this month to begin their four day adventure in Disneyland. Kiera and her family will get a princess lunch with all her favourite princesses. The trip is all inclusive and the family will stay on-site in the Disney Hotel for the duration of the trip. To date, Make-A-Wish Ireland has granted over 2,000 wishes to children. For those who want more information on Make-A-Wish Ireland or wish to donate visit, info@makeawish.ie, or phone the wish-granting department 01-2052011.