Abusive message forcing closure Rathdowney Community facebook page

A popular Laois community notices page on facebook is facing closure over abusive messages.

The announcement was made in a post to the Rathdowney Community Notices page by Anne Marie Guilfoyle. While it was set up as a closed group page it had grown more more than 1,700 members.

"It is with deep regret that following weeks of abusive private messages to me and Sabrina Fox by certain parties, I have decided to close this page.

"We are really sorry but it's just not going to work when this happens. Clearly it's hard to please everyone and I only set up this page to help the Community.

"It's been great keeping everyone up to date with all the happenings in the town, and I hope everyone benefited from all the news but it's not fair having to deal with such abuse for no reason," said the post.

The post thanked to everyone for all the support and lovely comments about the page.

The page was for news, fundraising events, security alerts and happenings relevant to the community of Rathdowney and it's close surrounding areas.

Businesses could advertise once a week but it was not a selling page. Anything that was advertised for sale was deleted. Garda checkpoint warnings are also not allowed on the page.

Members who were abusive in posts were warned that they would be deleted and blocked.

The administrators were not paid to maintain the site.