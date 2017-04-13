Bus strike hit Laois commuters to see Bus Éireann services restored for Easter

Bus strike hit Laois commuters and bus users should soon be able to catch their regular Bus Éireann services over Easter.

In response to Labour Court recommendation this afternoon in relation to the current dispute, the company has said its key focus now is on the resumption of normal services as soon as possible.

It said some services may resume in the regional cities this evening, but the vast majority of services will not be operational until tomorrow morning at the earliest.

"Details of routes and services will be updated regularly on our website and Bus Éireann social media. We again apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers over the last three weeks of strike action," said the company.

National Bus and Rail Union General Secretary said his members would return to work and he thanked the public for support.

"Our members will now return to work after 21 days on strike, they have shown tremendous dignity throughout what has been an extremely difficult dispute, for that they are to be commended, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank members of the travelling public for their massive support and understanding through what has been a difficult time for them in having to make alternative travel arrangements for their daily commute," he said.